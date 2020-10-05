COOKING WITH TOOTHPASTE

GEORGIA WOMAN ADDS A SPECIAL INGREDIENT TO HER TASTY DISHES!

Creative cook Marlene Boykin wants you to sink your teeth into something really delicious: mouth-watering dishes made with toothpaste!

The Georgia lawyer says cakes, cookies, gelatin, iced tea, and even sweet potatoes can be combined with ordinary mint-flavored toothpaste for extra zest and interest. What’s more, the mouth-watering concoctions are inexpensive and easy to make, the 40-year-old chef says.

“People don’t take to the idea right off, but once they try my recipes they go nuts over them,” and Marlene, who lives in Athens. “They’re so scrumptious, so minty and they have a wonderfully unusual texture.

“I have won cooking contests with these delicious recipes and I’m planning to compile them all and put them out as a cookbook sometime next year.”

Marlene says she first discovered the joys of toothpaste cookery five years ago when she bought a case of popular mint-flavored toothpaste on special at a Costco.

Worried that the huge supple would go bad before she could use it all, she decided to add a teaspoonful of toothpaste to her icing for brownies and found the result delicious. After that, she began testing a whole batch of toothpaste recipes, many of which turned out absolutely wonderful, she says.

Here, for Weekly World news readers, are two of MARLENE’s favorite toothpaste treats:

TOOTHSOME SWEET POTATOES

4 sweet potatoes

1/4 pound butter or margarine

1 cup min-marshmallows

1 cup of orange juice

1 tbsp. mint-flavored toothpaste

1/2 tsp. cinnamon

1/4 cup brown sugar

Peel and cut sweet potatoes into 1-inch chunks and steam in orange juice. When tender, combine with other ingredients except sugar. Spoon into buttered casserole dish, sprinkle sugar on top and bake for 1/2 hour or until browned on top.

TOOTHPASTE CUKES

1 cucumber, sliced thinly

1 tbsp. sugar

1 tsp. mint-flavored toothpaste

1 tbsp. vinegar

Dash salt



Mix all ingredients together, chill in the refrigerator for 1/2 hour. Serve as a salad with grilled meats or shishkebab.