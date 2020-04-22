BAKE YOUR OWN SEX MUFFINS!

TASTY RECIPE SUPERCHARGES YOUR LOVE LIFE!

Enthusiastic lovers swear they’ve discovered the secret to a wild and sizzling sex life. It’s a delicious muffin that pumps up the passion to incredible levels!

The miracle sex muffin contains five powerful aphrodisiacs that rev up the romance, users say. They work on both men and women and they are inexpensive, easy to make, and contain ingredients available everywhere.

“Just one sex muffin a day changed my marriage,” said Carmella Fiori, 38. She got the recipe from a friend last fall when she visited France. “I can’t believe how sexy I feel and how satisfying lovemaking is for me now. Before I discovered them, I was always too tired for sex and my husband just didn’t turn me on. Now I can’t wait for our time alone together.”

No one knows where the original recipe for the muffins comes from, but the sweet, spicy bread is now widely used in France, Italy, and parts of Spain, according to Italian anthropologist Luigi Di Andre. So popular are they that in certain areas they are standard fare on breakfast menus in cafes and restaurants.

Preliminary research on the muffins shows that they do, indeed, increase sex desire. They also give people and a sense of well-being if they eat this bread daily. To date, no one has discovered precisely how they work.

“They contain ginseng, a root widely used in Asia to increase sexual appetite and promote stamina,” Dr. Di Andre said, “They also contain cinnamon and ginger, which have long been thought to have aphrodisiacal properties.

“Chocolate and honey, two of the most abundant ingredients in the muffins, are also known to increase sex drive. Chocolate contains an amino acid, phenylethylamine, that stimulates the secretion of love chemicals in the brain.”

THE BOOST EVERYONE NEEDS

Another muffin muncher Jack Ginon of Montpelier, France, says the sex muffins have made a new man of him.

The 36-year-old engineer was at the point of losing his marriage because of his flagging sex drive. Then his wife told him about the sex muffins. Now, he says, he has sex at least once a day and he’s “a real dynamo!”

“The muffins are delicious, and that’s great,” says Ginon. “But it’s how they make me feel that convinces me they have a secret power. I have so much energy for life and love now. I look at my fiance and all I can think of is the sweet time we could be having in bed. My sex drives if four times what it used to be.”

Dr. Di Andre, whose writings on the muffins have been published in a number of major European newspapers, has agreed to share the sex muffins recipe with Weekly World News. The Delicious muffins are made with ordinary ingredients and contain ginseng which is widely available in health food stores.

Simply purchase Korean or Siberian ginseng in capsule form, open the capsules and use the powdered contents in the recipe below.

POST-MUFFIN TIME

SEX MUFFIN RECIPE

1 3/4 cups all-purpose flour

2 tsps baking powder

1 tsp. ginger

1 tsp. cinnamon

Contents of 15 capsules ginseng

2 oz semi-sweet chocolate

1/2 stick (4 tbsps) butter or margarine

1/3 cup honey

1 cup milk

2 egg whites, lightly beaten

Mix together flour, baking powder, spices and ginseng in bowl.

Meanwhile, slowly melt chocolate and butter together in top of double boiler, stirring mixture until smooth.

Add melted chocolate to ingredients in a bowl, along with honey, milk, and egg whites. Stir just enough to blend, pour into greased muffin tins and bake in a preheated 400-degree oven. Bake 20-25 minutes or until browned. Allow muffins to cool 2 minutes before removing from pan. Enjoy!