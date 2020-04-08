DO NOT FEAR FEAR ITSELF

New vaccine argues that the terror is worse than the virus!

Coronavirus is disrupting American lives. No doubt about that.

But in the wake of this week’s market panic and several school closures, commentators have begun to raise a question: what’s worse, the virus of fear of the virus?

Medical Situations, a private biotech firm outside of Boston, is addressing the problem with a new vaccine that targets not coronavirus, but the fear of coronavirus.

SANDRA SPEAKS UP

“We were watching the news back in January, and Sandra said that the virus might be bad, but the fear of the virus would be worse,” said Fred Fritt, a researcher at the company. “I looked around, and nearly everyone was nodding. Sandra’s good like that. She says what everyone is thinking.”

MedSit got right to work. Within weeks, they had what they call a “first draft” of a virus against fear. “Because we’re purely private, we were able to fast-track it,” said Fritt.

They have tested it so far on more than a dozen voluntary subjects, with promising results. “One guy was afraid of spiders,” Fritt said. “We gave him the vaccine and within a day he was letting spiders crawl across his hands. Another woman had a lifelong fear of the dark. A week after taking the vaccine, she’s sleeping without a night light. And all the subjects so far are markedly less afraid of coronavirus.”

“Coronavirus, eh,” said one subject, who gave her name as Susan. “There’s flu, there’s swine flu, there’s SARS and MERS and ebola. This is a virus. We should be smart about it. But I’m not going to run around screaming.”

“I am using good habits,” said another subject, who gave his name as Abe. “What else can I do? I’m not going to wipe down everything with a bleach cloth like a person with debilitating OCD.”

THE DAREDEVIL EFFECT

There are problems, which the company readily admits. “Ideally, the vaccine would only target unreasonable fears,” said Fritt. “We are discovering that our treatment is a little aggressive, and a small number o the subjects are developing a resistance to any fear, which can be dangerous. We don’t all of a sudden want millions of people skateboarding wing suiting, and skydiving.”

MedSit is hoping to bring the vaccine to market by the end of the year. “One guy was saying that he’s afraid that we’ll be too late. Sandra picked up a syringe and ran toward him jokingly. ‘Afraid, Bob?’ she said. ‘Let me take care of that.” He shook his head. “Sandra.”