FLORIDA WOMAN HAS 3RD EYE IN THE BACK OF HER HEAD!

Bratty school kids can’t pull the wool over Amy Hanson’s eyes – because she has three of them and one is in the back of her head!

“I haven’t had many problems with the little nippers since the first day when I turned my back and caught one smart-aleck boy mimicking me,” said Amy, 25, a kindergarten teacher at a public school outside Orlando.

Her classroom is the most popular with parents “and we all know why,” quipped Amy’s principal. “the parents want to see Amy with their own eyes.”

The extra eye came in handy three weeks ago when a mugger tried to sneak up behind her in the parking lot. “I spun around and zapped him with my stun gun,” she said. “He ran away yelping like a whipped dog. I don’t know how people get along without an eye in the back of their head.”

When she’s at the wheel, attractive Amy has a “built-in” rearview mirror to help her change lanes or park her 2012 Hundai. She can easily watch TV no matter which way she is lying in bed.

“Amy is medical oddity we can’t explain,” say doctors who have examined Amy’s bizarre condition. “It’s like people born with extra toes or missing an arm. There are some things you just can’t explain.”

Her vision is better in the back than in the front, where she is nearsighted. Unfortunately, her three eyes always close and open together.

It can be very aggravating watching Netflix.

“Sometimes when I’m running errand I get distracted by something behind me,” she said. “So I keep my hair long. When I need to use the extra eye I part my hair in the back.

“When I was younger, kids would call me ‘three Eyes’, “Triclops’ and “Spokeye’ which is backward for that one-eyed monster named Cyclops,” she said. “I got over it because I figured they were just jealous.”

Amy has a boyfriend who doesn’t mind that she is different. They have even talked about marriage.

“I want to have kids but I worry,” she said. “I want them to be normal.”

