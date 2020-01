BAT BOY WILL WIN THE 2020 ELECTION.

WHO WILL TRY TO STOP HIM ALONG THE WAY?

NOSTRADAMUS IS CLONED FROM DNA FOUND IN GRAVE.

WHAT WILL HE PREDICT?

THE HAPPILY MARRIED COUPLE.

WILL SHE GET PREGNANT THIS YEAR?

THERE SHE IS.

OH, SHE’S GOT MANY SURPRISES IN STORE FOR US.

WHAT DO YOU THINK THEY ARE?



THE MAGIC BABY FROM CHEYENNE.

WHAT DOES HE KNOW THAT YOU DON’T?

DO YOU HAVE A GUESS?

THIS IS A GOOTAN DECOY SPACESHIP.

THEY HAVE LANDED AND ARE BEGINNING THE STRATEGY TO CONQUER EARTH.

WILL THE ZEEBANS HELP US STOP THEM?

These and thousands of more ground-breaking stories to come in 2020. Weekly World News award-winning investigative reporters are spreading out across the globe to give you… the world’s most reliable news!