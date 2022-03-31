VAMPIRES ON THE LOOSE IN CHICAGO

Residents of Chicago are dealing with a vampire infestation!

Mayor Lori Lightfoot issued a public health warning yesterday. She cautioned residents that a pack of vampires was on the loose in the city. The people of Chicago are taking heed and stocking up on garlic bulbs and crosses.

The vampires are preying on unsuspecting suspects in the Chicago Loop, along the Wrigleyville, Lincoln Park, Irving Park, Ravenswood and Hyde Park. Most attacks have occurred in these areas.

The vampires are surprising their victims at night and attack with ferocity. They are preying mostly on Chicago Bears fans for some reason.

Mayor Lightfoot is suggesting that everyone stock up on garlic to be placed on their doors and windows. It is also advised that crosses are visible throughout the house. “People are worried, everybody knows the legend of this vampire,” Lightfoot said. “We are all frightened.”

Vampire tales have circulated in Chicago since the early 1700s. Many feature prominently in Illinois literature and legends. Hundreds of years ago, these myths were likely created by people hoping to explain death, decomposition, and other morbid, puzzling phenomena before science could.

But in recent years, scientists have proven the existence of vampires and Chicago is one of the most popular vampire breeding grounds.

“Serbia and Chicago. Those are the two most popular vampire places on the planet,” said Dr. Tom Hillstrom of the Chicago Vampire Institute.

\Mayor Lightfoot has asked President Obama for help in dealing with the vampires and the President has ordered the U.S. Army to send a division to Chicago if it gets worse. In the meantime, the President has sent Vampire Drones to the city and that should “take care of the problem,” according to a White House spokesman.

