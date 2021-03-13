HERO DAD FLIES TO SAVE DAUGHTER!

SUPERDAD IS BORN!



It was a normal, brisk winter day at the Mifflin Street Target store in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Shoppers were coming and going as usual. One of these customers, Reginald Jenkins was there with his wife and daughter. It was soon going to be a day none of them would ever forget.

“We were just shopping,” says Wanda Jenkins. “Our daughter, Cheyanne was wondering off. We didn’t think much of it, we shop there all the time.”

Cheyanne was looking at the movies on an endcap by the registers when she was approached by a man in a long overcoat. The parents didn’t notice at first when the man started to quietly talk to their little girl as they were looking in the personal care aisle.

“I just thought he was into movies,” Cheyanne says. “He was asking which ones I liked. I told him I love the superhero movies. Then all of a sudden, he picked me up! I was so scared!”

She screamed as the assailant scooped her up and ran to the nearby exits. This is when Reginald heard his daughter’s voice and sprung into action!

“I didn’t even think about it,” Reginald tells WWN. “My baby girl was in trouble and I just ran!”

Reginald did more than run. Adrenaline was pumping so much that he ran faster than he ever did in his entire life. So much so, that his feet actually left the ground and he took flight!

FLY LIKE THE WIND!

Shawnda Jones of 2387 Essington Ave, who wishes to remain anonymous, was an eyewitness to these events.

“I never saw anything like it before except on TV,” Miss Jones reports. “This creepy-looking man was trying to kidnap this beautiful little girl and her Daddy ran so fast that he just flew into the air, swinging by other customers and swooped down like a hawk! He knocked that guy down to the ground and saved his baby!”

“I don’t know how it happened,” Reginald says. “It’s really strange. I never flew before, not even in an airplane.”

“I don’t know how it happened either. But I’m glad that it did,” his wife adds.

Authorities showed up soon after and apprehended the would-be kidnapper, who was unconscious due to being knocked to the hard floor. Police comend the Father’s heroic actions.

“If more parents could develop super abilities, it would make our jobs so much easier,” says Police Officer O’Malley.

Police are currently reviewing the store surveillance video for evidence. Government officials are also interested in seeing the video.

“I’ve had all sorts of crazy job offers since it happened, ” Reginald says. “Government, military, wild caught salmon fishing companies, it crazy. I’m just glad I got my baby girl back and we’re all together as a family again.”

“My Daddy is my superhero,” Cheyanne says. And she is not alone in thinking this. Many children consider him “the greatest superhero in the world.”

Everyone is happy that they all safe and that the attacker had been brought to justice. Cheyanne’s parents vow that from now on, they will watch her like a hawk.

Update: Reginald Jenkins has informed us that a major drone manufacturer is interested in putting his likeness on their latest drone. Good for you, Reginald, good for you!

