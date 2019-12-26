MISTRESS TINY NIGHTMARE

This week’s Page 5 Honey hails from Southern California and is truly a Honey Badass.

Tiny Nightmare (aka MISTRESS TINY NIGHTMARE) is the founder of Assault Media Marketing, a brand strategy, social media, and creative studio. She has “whipped up” a client roster of (mostly) Food and Beverage companies into top competitive potions. Tiny Nightmare launched her empire from her San Diego State College dorm room where she later graduated in marketing and anthropology.



Her keen intuition, independent spirit, and marketing talents found her at ground-zero and an instrumentally component, in San Diego’s successful micro-brewery movement.

But wait there’s more… Tiny Nightmare is also a vibrant and successful visual artist. Her paintings and drawings have been shown in many gallery exhibitions. She has created both temporary art installations and permanent event spaces. She has also curated gallery shows. Mistress Tiny Nightmare is currently looking for co-creation opportunities with business owners who would like to do “Live Art” events, re-brand special event spaces and bring more even more value to her client’s business.

Contact her @tinynightmare

“I love creating inviting public spaces, then seeing people’s reactions. Laughing, drinking, smiling, dancing. Places where friends and family can connect. This year one of my restaurant clients had a basement space that was nothing more than unorganized storage. We cleared it out and I designed a super cool “underground installation.” We promoted it as a special event space for art and live music. Because it is so visually interesting it has been a Social Media hit and a popular celebration space. We even hosted a wedding there.”

CONGRATULATIONS TINY NIGHTMARE! A PAGE 5 HONEY for life!

Weekly World News Page 5 Honey “Mistress Tiny Nightmare” photo by Jim Sullivan

PHOTOS by JENNIFER FINCH