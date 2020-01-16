5 TIPS FOR SELLING YOUR SOUL TO THE DEVIL

WHY WAIT TO GET WHAT YOU WANT? GET IT NOW BY SELLING YOUR SOUL!

You want power, wealth, a perfect body, great sex with a perfect mate and food that nourishes your body and mind. And you want all your dreams to come true and needs that you can’t wait to have fulfilled. But how can you get everything you want now? The answer is as old as fire.

You’ve got to sell your soul to the devil!

It sounds impossible to do, but if you focus your mind and commit yourself to it, you can get it done in a matter of days. Don’t just set a goal, take action.

There are a lot of satanic rituals out there that promise to get Satan on your side. Maybe you’ve tried a number of them, but they’ve all failed. You are still stuck with your soul and your unsatisfying life. Maybe you’ve hesitated to take action because you’re worried that if you make a deal with Satan, he may rip you off or not follow through on the deal. His reputation might be scaring you off.

Not to worry. There’s a book out there by famed Japanese satanologist, Dr. Wada Bodaka. She is the world’s leading expert on negotiating with Satan. Her book – How to Negotiate The Best Deal For Your Soul – has been on the bestseller list for the last nine months in Asia, South American and on the island of Tanzania.

DR. WADA BODAKA

How To Negotiate The Best Deal For Your Soul

Dr. Bodaka cites cases dating all the way back to the Dark Ages when humans first began selling their souls in exchange for earthly pleasures. Why suffer on earth hoping to have a wonderful afterlife? Better to have everything you want now and spend eternity in hell.

Fun now, flames later

“Many famous writers have recounted stories of great men such as Dr. Faustus who sold his soul,” says Dr. Bodaka. “Aside from that famous Christopher Marlowe tragedy, other works depicting deals with the devil include Mephisto by Klaus Man, The Bottle Imp by Robert Louis Stevenson and Rosemary’s Baby by Ira Levin. American statesman Daniel Webster once debated Satan in a landmark soul-selling case in which he renegotiated the contract and had it overturned.

Many hip-hop artists have rapped about selling your soul to the devil and country singer Charlie Daniels had a hit with The Devil Went Down to Georgia. And of course, the legendary Robert Johnson went down to The Crossroads.

“Thousands have gained riches and fulfilled their fantasies.” What about you? Do you want to just wait for “good luck” to happen to you? Do you want to wait for God to answer your prays? Who has time for that? Get busy, make your deal!

IT’S TIME TO MAKE A DEAL!

Here are five tips from Dr. Bodaka’s book on how you can negotiate the best deal for your soul:



1 – ONLY MAKE CONTACT WITH SATAN WHEN YOU ARE ALONE

Satan isn’t going to negotiate when you are surrounded by friends and family. You need to be alone in your home (preferably in your bedroom). Close your eyes and say, “Satan, I am ready to make a deal.” Repeat this three times. Then, when you feel the heat in the air say, “I have a quality soul to sell to you for the right price.” You may have to do this dozens of times, but if you are confident and strong the Devil will show up. Don’t beg, don’t sound needy or annoying. The Devil only wants strong souls. Why would he pay for a weak soul? Be alone, be strong, be ready.



2 – DON’T SELL YOUR SOUL FOR LESS THAN IT’S WORTH.

By far the biggest mistake people make is to underestimate how badly Satan wants their soul. It’s like precious gold to him and he’ll pay anything to get it. Especially, if you have a colorful soul, one that really strikes a chord with people. Let him make the first offer. Don’t sell yourself short.

3 – ASK FOR EVERYTHING YOU WANT

Remember, you’re going to burn in Hell forever. So no matter how badly off you are now, make sure you get everything you want. For instance, don’t just ask for sex with one incredible man or woman. You want multiple hot people to have sex with and you want them to be madly in love with you.” Think big! If you want a mansion, make it a mega-mansion with your favorite food round-the-clock and people in the house catering to your every need. You want money, but you won’t need it to be excessive if you get everything else.

4 – PRIORITY HOUSING IN HELL

You don’t have to settle burning in hell forever like all the other sinners on the planet. No, you have made a deal, so you should get the equivalent of a first-class burning “cabin” in hell. Everyone is not treated the same in hell. The Devil can make it a little more pleasant for you. Why not ask?

5 – THE 100-YEAR LIFE EXTENSION PROVISION

Most people don’t know that they can ask for “life-extension” before heading off to hell. The Devil won’t tell you about this, you will have to ask. And if you ask, he will grant it to you. You will get to live another 100 years on earth before he takes your body. Why enjoy only 75 or 80 years of reckless living when you can get another 100 added on? Now that’s a good deal!

THE NAYSAYERS

Religious groups worldwide are trying to ban Dr. Bodaka’s book. “This kind of trash is spiritual dynamite,” says a spokesman for the North American Council of Churches and Synagogues. “We can’t, in good conscience, let people read how to destroy their almighty souls.”

But Dr. Budaka says we should all be aware of the facts so we can make an informed decision. “It’s your soul,” he says. “Do waht you want with it.”